The action thriller movie The Gray Man, directed by Russo Brothers, was released on Netflix on July 22, 2022, and reportedly clocked a whopping 88.55 million hours in its first three days. Although the film, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles, received mixed reviews from critics, Dhanush’s performance as the Lone Wolf struck the right chord with the audience.

Just a few days after the film’s release, it was reported (via The Times of India) that a sequel was in the works in which Dhanush was supposed to reprise his role. It was also being anticipated that a Dhanush-centric spin-off was in the cards. So, the question is: is it too late now for that story to be told, or is there a slim chance it could still happen? Here’s why we think these projects might never take off.

1. No Update For Three Years

It’s been nearly three years since the Russo Brothers announced The Gray Man sequel. However, since that announcement, there have been no concrete production updates, further casting confirmations, or information about shooting schedules. Sadly, this prolonged silence indicates that the sequel and spin-off may not be moving forward anytime soon.

2. Dhanush’s Busy Schedule

If the sequel and spin-off kicked off right after the announcement, Dhanush could have adjusted his dates for the big-ticket Hollywood project. But it’s been quite some time now. After the release of his next film, Kuberaa, Dhanush will get busy with a packed slate, including his directorial venture Idly Kadai, Anand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, Arun Matheswaran’s Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic, Rajkumar Periasamy’s next, a new film with Vetri Maaran, and Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu’s movie. With such a solid lineup, it’s hard to imagine him finding time for The Gray Man sequel or spin-off anytime soon.

3. Lost Momentum

It’s normal for sequels and spin-offs to undergo a few years to take a proper shape, but in the case of The Gray Man, the initial buzz among the audience has diminished to a great extent. Since no proper updates about The Gray Man’s future exist, fans might have moved on to other series and films. There is no dearth of action in the streaming world. If the sequel or spin-off ever happens, it’ll need fresh efforts from the makers to get people excited all over again.

4. Competition From New Projects

Netflix had several big action sequels lined up, including Extraction, The Old Guard, and Red Notice. With multiple projects competing for budget and attention, the streaming giant might have calibrated its strategy accordingly. And that’s why The Gray Man sequel and spin-off may have taken a back seat.

Bottom Line

Keeping in mind the above points, the chances for a sequel and a spin-off to The Gray Man aren’t that bright as of now. They’re still possible but not guaranteed. Unless Netflix and Russo Brothers surprise everyone with a fresh announcement, it’s going to be a wait-and-watch situation for fans. But don’t keep your hopes very high.

What Was The Gray Man All About?

Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, the action thriller revolves around a highly skilled CIA operative, Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling). He becomes the target of a sadistic former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), and deadly assassins after he uncovers dark agency secrets. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

The Gray Man Trailer

