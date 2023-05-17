Ab Dilli Dur Nahin actor Imran Zahid shares how despite getting fewer screenings due to The Kerala Story, the film is gradually doing well. Directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z and Sanjay Mawar, the film was released on 12th May and also stars Shruti Sodhi.

Touted to be based on the life of IAS Govind Jaiswal, Mahesh Bhatt is seen playing a cameo role in the film.

Imran Zahid is confident about the film and is unperturbed by The Kerala Story’s success. He says, “I won’t say that The Kerala Story has created any hindrance for our film because it’s their own victory. It’s a very good thing that a film like this is creating a tsunami in the industry. But yes, it has been challenging for us because we got limited screens than what was alloted to us initially because of Kerala Story‘s huge success. But the good thing is that those limited screenings of our film are also going houseful in Delhi, Jaipur, Ranchi and Patna. Most students and UPSC aspirants are going to watch this film.”

Imran Zahid further mentioned, “Though this is a small film made with a big heart but the moment of happiness for us was when we received a request from Mukesh Ambani sir’s team to screen our film in Antilia. This is our true victory.”

Sharing about the kind of responses he is receiving, he tells, “People know me as Mahesh Bhatt’s protégé, and there is nothing better than getting appreciation from mentor who brought you into this industry. He’s very happy with my work. In fact, Govind Jaiswal is also very happy with the response the film is getting. The responses from the audience have been amazing, and even in my hometown, people are really going and watching this film. It’s a moment of pride and honour for use because people are leaving there being emotional and getting inspired from the story.”

Producer Vinay Bhardwaj adds, “Kerala Story has been a success story for everybody. It’s good that it has brought that rage, but yes it has created some hindrances in our promotion because the hype for Kerala Story is increasing due to word of mouth as a must-watch film. So attracting audiences towards our film is quite a big task. Also, we had to compromise on a number of theatres, but our tickets are sold out, so that’s a very big win. People are getting inspired, and I’m very hopeful too. I’m sure when it goes in OTT, it will do better and recover.”

