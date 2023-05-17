Actress Adah Sharma is currently making a lot of headlines after the release of her controversial film The Kerala Story, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the domestic box office. Notably, the film has already become the 9th highest-grosser film post-pandemic. However, a lot of people even called it a propaganda film, and recently Adah opened up about the threat messages that the crew of the film is continuously getting and called it ‘scary.’

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was released in 27 countries and the film received a massive response at the box office; however, the controversial subject of the film was also criticized by many, and amid all this, the producer of the film is receiving death threats.

In a chat with Times Now, Adah Sharma recently opened up about the crew receiving threats after the film’s release. Talking about it she said, “There were threats. Yes. However, love has precedented that. There were open threats, actually. There were things about the producer being hanged, but it was said in the heat of the moment. It is scary to have an open death threat. It was quite scary. I am getting so much love from the world, from all over the world, so I feel like I have an invisible sheet around me, protecting me, so yes, I feel safe.”

For the unversed, recently, director Sudipto Sen and the actress Adah Sharma were supposed to be part of Hindu Ekta Yatra Karimnagar. However, the team met with an accident, and some of them got seriously injured. Later, Adah Sharma gave her health update and revealed that she is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about.

Adah Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film 1920, and since then, she was waiting for her breakthrough role, and it seems The Kerala Story changed the game for her.

