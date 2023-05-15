Actress Adah Sharma is currently making a lot of headlines after her controversial film The Kerala Story went on to become a blockbuster at the domestic box office. Notably, the film has become the 9th highest-grosser post-pandemic. However, Adah, who made her debut with Hindi Horror 1920 in the year 2008 recently opened up about how she thought that every film she did would be her last film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was released in 27 countries. The film has got a massive response at the box office. However, many called it a propaganda film. The film’s lead, Adah is getting a lot of praise for her performance, however, the actress, in an interview, has revealed after every film she used to think about whether she will get another chance or not.

During an interview with ANI, Adah Sharma bared her heart on being uncertain about getting work and said, “Every film I do, I think that it will be my last. Because I don’t know if I will get another chance or if someone would show faith in me again. But I think the audience’s dreams for me were always bigger. Like they would always say that Adah should have been given this or that role…I think all those dreams are now true. I am so lucky. My dreams were always small, like I wanted to play with an elephant or a dog of course. I wanted to do good roles, but never knew how many I will get.”

Talking about the Kerala Story and the message that the film wants to convey, Adah Sharma said, “When we started making this film, we had this thought that it is to spread awareness among girls. I’m so glad that so many people are watching it now so they know what the actual story was about and what’s happening, which was kept hidden. As an actor, you always want that people see your work. I’m glad that I got such a chance. I used to wonder if I have to be reborn like Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om to get such an opportunity in this life. But I got this, and I’m really happy that people are watching the film and giving so much appreciation.”

The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Sharma and talks about the story of women from Kerala who were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group ISIS.

