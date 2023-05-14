Kareena Kapoor Khan is a disaster queen when it comes to rejecting blockbusters and quality films. Right from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai to Kal Ho Naa Ho and Queen to Dil Dhadakne do, Fashion to Chennai Express, you name it and Bebo might have rejected it. In one of her interviews she even trolled herself for rejecting blockbuster films and choosing totally mediocre stuff. However, talking about regret she has none.

But this story is about the curious case of Kareena Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since she turned down not one, not two, but four Bhansali projects. They were Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. And the last has a detailed tale to be heard. Relax, grab you popcorn ‘cos here goes the iconic story of Bebo walking out of the film just 10 days before the shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had given screen test for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela. Picture of the actress as Leela is still there on the internet. However, with 10 days remaining for the film to go on floors, she decided to walk out towards another film set, which was Gori Tere Pyaar Mein starring Imran Khan. Obviously, netizens had to react.

A Reddit thread, shared a picture of Kareena’s look from Ram Leela. The thread also had screenshots of various statements, the Jab We Met actress made reasoning why she chose to walk out of Bhansali’s film. A user commented, “Behen chose a dharma rom com instead of slb’s ramleela where ranveer singh was ML.. Of course it was a calculated decision on her part.. Ranveer singh was a nobody, slb’s last two films were dud.. She has poor taste in scripts.. explains why she dozes off during the reading.”

Another user wrote, “10 days before the shoot! How unprofessional!” One more user hit at her nepotistic links and wrote, “Remember how Ash was berated for hiding her pregnancy! Fine example of how privileged works!” One more user commented, “I like Kareena usually, but this is maddening. Completely unprofessional to leave SLB and the team in the lurch – 10 days!”

One more user pointed out the irony of Kareena leaving Bhansali’s film for the Dharma dud! “Of all things, she left Ram Leela for that complete bakwas film. Even on paper there is no comparison in terms of product quality (and I am no SLB fan) – was this just too much effort for one and less intensive for the other?,” read the comment.

Later in an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her decision to walk out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. She said, “I confess that I’m mad. There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) instead.”

Geet of the Hindi cinema further boasted, “With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always the next time. I’m the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses.”

You can see the picture from her screen test as Leela from Ram-Leela here.

