Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have time again repeated the same thing. Don 3 is in progress. Now the producer has once again talked about the much-awaited third part of the franchise and reassured that Farhan is in the phase of completing the script. This update might have surely left the fans excited. Don 3 has been awaited for a decade.

Don 2 released in 2012 and since then, fans have been eager to see the return of Shah Rukh Khan as Don in the action franchise. The last installment of the film peaked the excitement with Hrithik Roshan’s entry as Don and fan theories have been making crazy attempts at guessing the plot line for Don 3.

Now, talking to PTI, Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that Farhan Akhtar might finish the film soon. “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don’,” the producer was quoted.

Around a year ago, Farhan Akhtar started re-working on Don 3 script as Ritesh Sidhwani shared his picture working on something and captioned it, “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…”

Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar collaborated on Don: The Chase Begins in 2006. Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar the film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film. It also had Kareena Kapoor Khan shaking her leg sensuously on the iconic song from the original, ‘Ye mera dil, Pyar ka Deewana.’ The film was a super hit at the box office which made the producers think about turning it into a franchise film.

The second installment of Don; Don 2: The King Is Back was released in 2011. The film was reportedly based on a fan theory shared online, which was picked up by Farhan who transformed it into a screenplay as per IMDb trivia. The film had Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor joining the cast.

A few years ago it was reported that the third part of the franchise will be the final part and has been titled Don: The Final Chapter. With Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s history, it seems a rare chance for the two to team up for the film. Though, PCJ is currently doing Farhan Akhtar’s, Jee Le Zara. Let us wait till the official details drop.

