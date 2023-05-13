Ever since the digital release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha on Jio Cinema, fans have been raving about the layered and impactful performance of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha. Intrigued to delve deeper into the menacing and savage yet morally sound gangster’s character played impeccably by Hrithik Roshan, netizens took to social media demanding a spin-off. To their pleasant surprise, the actor agrees and has expressed his desire to do a film tracing an insightful story of Vedha.

Fans have been pouring their love on Hrithik Roshan for his versatility and range as an actor for Vikram Vedha.

You were brilliant!! Maybe a spin off of Vedha a few years down the line?🙇🏻‍♀️ #VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan𓃵 https://t.co/eUjjcu1aqs — pripps b (@PrippsB) May 11, 2023

The deadly smile of vedha…@iHrithik we all deserve a full movie with badass fearless vedha#VikramVedhaOnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/uwuuFOJwSI — SUVASHREE (@isuvashree) May 11, 2023

@iHrithik yes to do this! I mean once your big blockbuster movies are done, maybe a spin-off of Vedha like the new Joker movies— a slow burn, character study of VEDHA 🥹 https://t.co/eOQwWDrcbY — pripps b (@PrippsB) May 1, 2023

"Your VEDHA character was revolutionary, You just Nailed it, It was like new Hrithik" "I Love that character man, but chali nahi picture😐, We cud do a spinoff of just VEDHA"#VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/MX4SfiFJbk — JUST IMAGINE (@Candid_HRavi) May 1, 2023

Hrithik Roshan also recently revealed his wish to dig deeper into the layered story of Vedha saying, “I love the character Vedha, I had a lot of fun playing him. Maybe we can do a spin-off of just Vedha. Take that guy (character) and make a film.”

Well, it’s a great news for Hrithik Roshan fans, here’s hoping for a filmmaker to write a script soon!

One of the most critically acclaimed films of 2022, Hrithik Roshan was inundated with praises and love for his performance by fans as well as movie critics. Applauding the experimental and never attempted role of the actor, the audience has hailed the dedication and acting prowess of Hrithik Roshan.

Currently shooting for his upcoming next, Hrithik Roshan is gearing for Fighter, releasing on 25th January, 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is touted as India’s first aerial action film.

