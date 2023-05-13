Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Delhi. In attendance of their immediate families and close friends, the couple made their relationship official. The ceremony was officiated in a traditional manner by Giani Harpreet Singh ji.

Raghav shared pictures from the ceremony and captioned it as, “Everything, I prayed for. She said YES.” One cannot take their eyes from the lovey-dovey pictures of the couple who reportedly studied together in the London School Of Economics. However, no one knows when and how the cupid struck!

Manish Malhotra designed the outfit for Pari while Raghav donned an achkan by his designer uncle. According to reports, Around 150 guests attended the engagement, which included Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann. The ceremony began with a Sukh Sahib Path followed by an Ardas.

Manish Malhotra was earlier spotted outside the venue and paps teased him asking about the colour of the bride’s outfit. Priyanka Chopra Jonas earlier in the day teased with a glimpse of her outfit. The Citadel actress will attend the ceremony sans her husband Nick Jonas, who is busy promoting his new project.

As reported by ABP, Radhika Koli, who is close friends with the couple, talked to paps about the ceremony. When she was curiously asked about the Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement outfits she said, “They are looking pretty.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, arrived at the venue, before the scheduled time to accompany Parineeti Chopra. She was spotted with her brother Siddharth Chopra and donned an off-shoulder dress. Siddharth donned a white, which probably was the dress code for the cousin squad. While talking to ET, Raghav Chadha’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva revealed details about his outfit. He said, “Raghav’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva revealed more details about Raghav’s outfit. “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture, and cuts while making the ivory-hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look.”

The photographers’ team who are present to cover the event officially were asked to submit their phones before they entered the venue so that none of the photos leaked. The reported and rumoured guest list also includes Aaditya Thackeray who is a close friend to Parineeti Chopra.

