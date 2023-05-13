The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from voicing his opinion on anything and everything happening across the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker has often made headlines for his last release, The Kashmir Files, who has been mired in controversies ever since it was announced. This afternoon, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to pen a cryptic Tweet about Bollywood, who have been saying 3 Rajasthani words while playing their character.

In recent times we have seen Dimple Kapadia and Sonakshi Sinha playing Rajasthani characters in recent OTT projects Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Dahaad, respectively. Now in his long Tweet, the actor has called out the actress for wearing tight fitted Khaki uniform with tons of make-up. While he hasn’t named anyone in his Tweet but we wonder if it looks like an indirect jibe at Sonakshi Sinha.

Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted, “Few observations: 1. Bollywood actors think that by saying हुक़ुम… म्हारो… थारो… they can become Rajasthani characters. Rest of the dialogues they can speak in their Punjabi, Bambaiya, Tamil, Kannada accent.

2. To be a cop you just need to wear tight fitting khaki clothes. With tons of makeup.

3. They think by doing dull and boring acting, speaking dialogues so softly so no one can understand is good, cool acting.”

Vivek Agnihotri, further continued his list talking about his observatiobs on actors performing Rajasthani roles.

He further wrote, “4. If you make ultra modern looking, fair and lovely, urban actors utter few Rajasthani words and abuse unnecessarily, the audience is so stupid that they will believe that these actors are indeed Rajasthani.

5. In the scorching heat of Rajasthan, you just can’t carry so many layers of make up.

6. Pl stop fitting your Western Movies inspirations in Rajasthan.

7. Audience is not dumb. You are. Now repeat this million times.”

Meanwhile, in his next Tweet, Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to a news portal who also called it a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha. He re-tweeted the same and wrote, “What kind of fake news news is this?”

Well, who do you think Vivek Agnihotri is talking about? Do let us know.

