Sonakshi Sinha is here to rule as a Dabangg Cop in Amazon Prime Video’s Dahaad. Her stellar performance will win the audience over. The actress is making her OTT debut with the web series streaming on Amazon Prime.

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, this Amazon Original is an eight-episode crime drama that will truly keep you hooked till the very end, one suspense filled episode at a time. With all episodes now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, here are five reasons why this series should be on your weekend binge-list.

Zoya-Reema’s power-packed duo

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have time and again proven their prowess with stories that are not just exciting to watch, but are also subtly laced with depth and understanding of the human mind, that they stay with the viewers for a long time. Dappling across genres with Made in Heaven, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, etc. it will be refreshing to watch them come together for an edge of the seat thriller.

Edge-of-your-seat drama

The gripping screenplay and phenomenal buildup of the story, combined with well-acted and well-directed narrative make Dahaad an engaging watch. The creators have ensured that audiences are involved scene-by-scene alongside the characters, as they unfold the layers of the crime.

Sonakshi Sinha’s phenomenal OTT debut

Be it Lootera to Dabangg, Noor or XXL, Sonakshi has had a rollercoaster of an acting journey, which were peppered with unique roles. With Dahaad, Sonakshi has added a first of its kind role to her roster, that just reinstates her acting prowess, and showcases her dynamism to the world.

Empowering female narrative

Written, directed, conceptualized and headlined by strong women, Dahaad is a story that truly shines a spotlight on the gravitas that women hold in the society. It not just empowers multiple women to make a change, but also feels like a firm pat on the back of all ladies who are pulling their socks everyday to fight the gender battles of the world.

Powerful ensemble cast

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah have all proved their acting prowess from the variety of roles they’ve done in their careers. Being praised for their depth, command over the character and When such an eclectic bunch comes together to deliver an engaging story, it becomes the perfect recipe for an unmissable blockbuster.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The 8-episodic series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video from May 12th.

