In a shocking turn of events, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of ‘Roshan Sodhi’, made shocking allegations against the show producers. The sitcom show has been in the news for all the infamous reasons. After the controversial exit of Shailesh Lodha, the makers have once again landed in trouble as Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi and some crew members.

Earlier reacting to the allegations, Asit Kumarr Modi broke his silence and said that she lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. They also accused her of leaving the sets without finishing her shoot of TMKOC.

While Jennifer Mistry has been busy with the interviews, she recently dropped a strong message via a video on social media. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer said, “Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujh mein ya mujh mein (Don’t take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don’t forget we are equal in front of him).”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

Earlier accusing Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, Jennifer told ETimes, “I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing to me to leave the sets. I told them that I worked on the show for 15 years, and they couldn’t forcefully stop me, and while I was leaving, Sohail threatened me. I have filed a case of s*xual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal further added, “Asit Modi has made s*xual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won’t take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out. I sent a complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven’t got any revert. I am sure they must be looking into it and working towards the case. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon.”

