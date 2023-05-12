Shark Tank India’s first season was released in 2021, and ever since then, it became a fan’s favourite show in no time, and the entrepreneurs on the show became an internet sensation overnight. One of them is Vineeta Singh, who co-founded Sugar Cosmetics and is worth Rs 600 crore. In a recent interview, Singh opened up on her s*xist encounters and revealed shockingly about wearing baggy clothes during her internship as she was told not to wear tight clothes to the office. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vineeta is very popular among fans, with over 791K followers on Instagram. She often promotes her cosmetic brand on the photo-sharing site while giving a glimpse of her personal life. Sugar Cosmetics is one of the most renowned cosmetics brands in the country right now and is doing well in terms of quality and affordability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s Show ‘What Women Want’ and spoke about her s*xist encounters and how she was discriminated against her gender at various places. The entrepreneur said, “I have had various types of s*xist encounters, starting with the fact that I was told we don’t invest in women-founded companies. Only when your husband joins the business, we will give you a cheque. Two, when I was doing my internship at ITC, I was told that the jeans and tight tops that I wear to the factory was not okay.”

Vineeta Singh continued and said, “I remember overnight I had called my mother from Delhi to Saharanpur with big baggy shirts, men’s shirts and every single day of my two-month internship, I wore those oversized men’s shirts because I didn’t want that to be the reason I don’t get an offer.”

What are your thoughts on Shark Tank India fame Vineeta’s s*xist encounter back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Secret Invasion New Teaser Out: Emilia Clarke Says, “You Can’t Predict It” Teasing About Marvel’s Upcoming Series & Adds, “You Can’t Fathom It..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News