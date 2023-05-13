Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has an impressive CV when it comes to her movies and in the early days of her career the actress got lucky with Imtiaz Ali’s Highway which was released in 2014. Alia, in an earlier interview, share how she had a gala time in the hills with the cast and crew of the film. Sharing an interesting anecdote, the skilled actress also revealed how she peed in the bushes and on the street while filming her blockbuster flick Highway. Read on to know more.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s nomad moments during Highway in 2014, the actress in a chat show called Famously Filmfare, as per IB Times, recalled her experience saying, “I had never travelled like that before. We were like some nomads travelling from left to right and shooting wherever we saw a nice location like ‘yahan pe light acha hai to shoot karlo’. It was very on the go guerrilla-style shooting that really roughed and toughed me out.” The Bollywood actress further stated, “I was peeing in the bush and all, on the street.”

Alia Bhatt added, “People would ask me that you go to the bathroom and I would be like ‘No, no I just pee over there. In case somebody is passing and see, what are they gonna say.” She added while bursting out with a laugh, “So, they are gonna just see the backside, they aren’t gonna see the front so it’s fine.”

With Highway, Alia Bhatt cemented her position as a serious actor and reached new heights in her career. Alia, on the work front, was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

