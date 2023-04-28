Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his relationship with Salman Khan, and his Eid film Inshallah were the talk of the town in 2020 for a very very long time. Initially, Khan and Bhansali were reuniting after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (though he made a brief appearance in the 2007 film Saawariya), then the film grabbed eyeballs when Alia Bhatt stepped in as the female lead. But finally, the film made its permanent spot in the headlines after the Sultan actor walked out of the film unceremoniously citing creative differences.

It was reported that the film was shelved and Bhansali feeling guilty about blocking Alia’s date offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi and the rest is history. Now according to the latest scoop, Inshallah is very much back on track, all thanks to Bhansali’s Babu Moshai! If you did not guess it right, we wonder why? If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to replace his Karan Arjun co-star in the film.

A few tweets by SRK fans are hinting at the possibility that King Khan has indeed given his nod to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next while the female lead for the film remains constant in Alia Bhatt who claimed in one of her candid interviews that her Gangubai director has promised her four films after doing three films with Deepika’.

According to a newspaper clipping shared by a Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to step in Bhansali’s Inshallah and he might finalise the project after his film Jawan releases in June. SRK is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Kashmir and has wrapped a major portion. So going by the report he has a huge chunk of dates left from June to December. Earlier, these dates would have been booked for Tiger Vs Pathaan but the film is not happening anytime this year.

So doing the math correctly, it is Bhansali who will probably grab these dates if SRK has committed to the project. The report also claims that two to three producers are coming on board to bring this love story to life. This will be Alia’s second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Dear Zindagi. Some more sources exclusive to Peeping Moon have also confirmed this film to be Inshallah.

A few months back, Pinkvilla reported that Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. The report said, “The filmmaker is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to cast either two of the top 3 mega stars from the 90s for the film. He is clear on making the film with the right names.” The report further added, “ At once upon a time, he was planning his film with Salman Khan, but things fell off due to financial issues between the duo. Now, he is silently considering approaching other two top – mega stars to check on their availability and interest.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Jawan which will be followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

