Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of 2023’s most anticipated films. While the top 2 films – Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, have already hit the screens, fans are looking forward to movies like Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. As new updates about these films continue to make headlines now and then, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has stated that SRK is looking to release Jawan ahead of Tiger 3.

SRK will next be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. Recently, the superstar was spotted receiving a warm welcome in Srinagar, where he arrived to shoot some vital scenes of Jawan. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, KRK has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to release Jawan ahead of Salman Khan’s Diwali release Tiger 3. Earlier, Jawan was slated to hit the screens in June; however, reports emerged that its release date might be pushed by a few months. Now in his latest Tweet KRK has stated that Jawan’s story is almost the same like Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger. KRK Tweeted, “Sources:- Story of #Jawaan is almost same like #Pathaan #War #Tiger #TigerZH #Tiger3. Therefore #SRK doesn’t want to release #Jawaan after Tiger3! He believes that ppl will fed up after watching so many films on same story. Therefore he is going to release Jawaan ahead of Tiger3!”

Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Pathaan ke time bhi peele gye the Jawan ke time bhi peele jaoge bhai,” while another said, “Fact: jawan 2 june ko hi aane wali thiii Tiger3 : eid pr thi badme postpone hui.” “Spy universe will always be a hit,” said a third netizen.

“You are simply trying to create a ruckus between two friends…tumhaari soch hi gandi hai….jawan baht pehle release date finalise ho chuki thi & similarly tiger 3 also,” said another netizen.

Sources:- Story of #Jawaan is almost same like #Pathaan #War #Tiger #TigerZH #Tiger3. Therefore #SRK doesn’t want to release #Jawaan after Tiger3! He believes that ppl will fed up after watching so many films on same story. Therefore he is going to release Jawaan ahead of Tiger3! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 26, 2023

“Ek baat sahi sabit ho gai hai tu fattu hai aur fattu he rahega 😂 tere mai uss Megastar ka naam lene ki ya uske naam ka “hashtag” ya “mention” karne ki bhi aukaat aur guda dono nahi bache hai, bada aaya gyaan ch*d ne du. DARPOK KRK , FATTU KRK,” wrote another user.

Last night he also Tweeted about the differences between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. KRK Tweeted, “What’s difference between Budhaoo and SRK? SRK is a good actor and brilliant speaker. SRK is still having grace and dignity. SRK still behaves like a normal guy. SRK is educated and intelligent. Budhaoo is uneducated and behave like a stupid person. He doesn’t know a of acting.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says There’s A “Negative Impact Of False Or Unnecessary Writing” While Breaking Silence On Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Fake Health Report Going Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News