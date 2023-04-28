There have been reports doing rounds that 1988’s Tezaab film starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will have a remake with Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. However, yesterday a new update arrived that left everyone in a frenzy. The new report stated that Kartik Aaryan will replace Ranveer Singh in the film. However, recently, the actor has quashed those rumours and finally broke his silence. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Kartik has been in the news for quite some time since he was rumoured to be replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri’s third instalment. However, that was also just speculation, and Akshay-Suniel-Paresh is back as the iconic trio. And now this.

Since last evening, after a report stated that Kartik Aaryan is replacing Ranveer Singh in Tezaab’s remake after the Bajirao Mastani actor opted out of it, netizens have been going mad. However, Kartik Aaryan has shut down those rumours and slammed that report. He tweeted, “Not True” with a folding hand emoji.

Tezaab’s remake announcement has been doing rounds all over the media since last year. The original movie starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and Chunky Panday. Reacting to the news, Madhuri had told Pinkvilla last year, “I don’t know. I have to see the movie, then I’ll be excited. Well, I think if he is touching it then he has that confidence that he is doing something different. It’s an art form, and it’s open for interpretation. So if he has another form or another interpretation of Tezaab, and has the confidence to make it then I am looking forward to seeing it.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon, and he is gearing up for his next releases, including Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and also Aashiqui 3.

Well, now that the rumour has been quashed, are you excited to see Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor’s pair up in the Tezaab remake? Let us know in the comments.

