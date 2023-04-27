Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always made heads turn around with their undeniable chemistry although the two never confessed to anything. Neither they accepted being in a committed relationship nor they ever denied breaking up with each other. Their chemistry and bond have always been speculated to be special with fans always rooting for their “more than friends” vibe.

When the Heropanti 2 duo were in an alleged relationship they were all over the internet getting spotted on Sunday brunches, dinners, and quick evening dates. However, after the news of their break up, they have not been seen together. But old videos prove that the duo shared a crackling chemistry.

We got hold of an old video of the duo displaying the same ‘perfect for each other vibe.’ The said video is from a fashion event where Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were supposed to walk the ramp. But something strange was about to happen which could lead the actress towards visible embarrassment till her ‘Knight In Shining Armour’ Mr. Shroff came to her rescue.

This incident dates back to the year 2017 when the Heropanti actor and the Malang actress were walking the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week. While Tiger finished his walk and started posing for the cameras with Disha in the queue next, he noticed that the ramp was highly reflective and he could literally see his own image on the floor.

The actor used his presence of mind and did not waste a second to warn Disha about the floor. As soon as the actress walked in, Tiger pointed towards the floor and whispered to her what needed to be done immediately. Disha immediately stepped down from the floor towards an area that was safe to pose in her thigh-short dress.

She elegantly posed for the cameras as her BAE came to her rescue even before the trouble arrived saving her a borderline wardrobe malfunction. The video was shared by a Youtube Channel News N View. You can watch the video here.

