Salman Khan is making headlines for his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, receiving poor reviews at the box office, has been in the news for different reasons. Recently, the superstar dashed off to Dubai for an event from where a few clips surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. However, while returning to the Bay, the superstar got angry after a fan tried to shake a hand.

In the clip that has taken the web by storm, Salman Khan is seen wearing a black full sleeves t-shirt with baggy blue jeans. After he made his way to his car, a sea of fans surrounded the superstar. It all happened when some of his diehard fans tried to take a selfie while others attempted to shake a hand.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Salman ke fan dikha diya na thenga pata nahin kya Rakha hai hath milaenge janab Mila liya,” while another said, “this is why everyone hates him.”

A third user wrote, “Lawrence ka dar hai bhai isliye fans k saath nhi mil rha,” while fourth one said, “Kyu log itna bhav dete hai inko Aaj Tak samaj nai arra dhakka maar maar ke to hatta dete hai inko fir bhi.” Check out the video shared by Insta Page Voompla.

“How rude to avoid a fans handshake,” said a fifth netizen while sixth one said, “Bejuban hiran Ko Marne Wala Aaj dara hua Hai dar acha hai.”

“I saw this and I thought it was like a certain video from UP recently…but here nothing happened,” wrote another user. “Their are no humble and kind guys in Bollywood. they have lot of attitude.why people are so curious about to shake hand with him? All the people are hero for their family members,” read a comment.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

