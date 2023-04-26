After emerging as an internet sensation after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film, which hit the screens ahead of the Eid, has opened to an underwhelming response. While the film did great business at the box office on the festive occasion, it garnered poor to average response from the audience and critics.

Ahead of the film’s release, the whole cast branched out and went places for the promotional spree. During one such interview, Sana made a shocking revelation and opened up about being sidelined by Punjabi Film Industry after not being invited to her debut film premiere.

Now in a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill chose Punjabi films over Bollywood after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and said she is open to do more regional films as she’s not like them and wouldn’t cut them off hinting at the Punjabi film industry. Speaking to News18, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Of course, I’ll do more Punjabi films if offers come my way. If they approach me, I’ll definitely go for it. I’m not like them. I’m not going to cut them off. My priority is a good script.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill said that she had worked in a Punjabi movie as the second lead and they did not invite me to the premiere. “They called everyone, even the production house. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the film and while I was leaving I saw the videos and photos from the premiere. I cried a lot that day. They called me and then they cancelled. I didn’t know, I was very upset at that time. The Punjabi industry had completely cut me off,” she revealed in a promotional interview.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has another Bollywood film ‘100%’ opposite John Abraham and Nora Fatehi in the pipeline.

