Uorfi Javed never shies away from expressing her bold and unfiltered opinion on anything and everything. Not a single day goes by when the actress doesn’t court controversies- be it owing to her social media posts or bizarre fashion choices. Earlier, the controversial queen was in news for saying “Ranbir Kapoor ki aukaat hi kya hai” after being flattered by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s compliments.

However, due to some unknown reason, the actress was denied entry in a restaurant. Yes, you heard that right! Uorfi has often faced criticism owing to her bizarre fashion choices. Once, she revealed on Twitter that she was denied living in an apartment by Muslims for her clothes and by Hindus for her religion.

Just a while back, Uorfi Javed took to social media to slam a restaurant where she was denied entry. While she refrained from mentioning the name, she asked them to admit they if don’t agree with her fashion choices. She wrote on Insta story, “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai??? I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it. Don’t give some lame excuse. Pissed Off. Please look into it @zomato #mumbai.”

Take A Look:

A few days back, Uorfi Javed had revealed on her Insta story that she received a call by an alleged member from Vikram Vedha producer Neeraj Pandey’s office. She wrote, “o someone called me from NEERAJ PANDEYS office, saying he’s his assistant and sir wants to meet me- so I just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect NEERAJ PANDEY.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi being denied entry in a restaurant?

