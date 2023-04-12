Uorfi Javed is a self-made artist and she’s proved her worth against all odds. She rose to fame with her entry in Bigg Boss OTT but unfortunately, was the first contestant to get evicted from the show. But life had different plans as she began showing her fashion creativity and soon turned into an internet sensation. Did you know, she tried to commit suicide at the age of 17? Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Uorfi hails from Lucknow. Not much is known about her relationship with her family but the actress in the latest interview with Humans Of Bombay revealed that her father would physically abuse her. Uorfi almost lost consciousness during such an occasion and decided to change her life for good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed recalls, “Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried comitting suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi. I was just 17. I began taking tuitions to support myself. Later, I started working in a call center. Soon, I decided to go and try my luck in Mumbai. I had no money or place to live so I used to stay at my friends’ houses. I did odd jobs, giving interviews and even gave auditions.”

Uorfi Javed even revealed how she did not have money to buy clothes for Bigg Boss OTT. Talking about her financial situation, the Splitsvilla mischief maker added, “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even infront of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed mony from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

During the revelation, Uorfi Javed confessed that she still struggles to make ends meet and has barely been able to save any money.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Sanjeev Kapoor Reunites With Hansal Mehta As They Recreate Iconic ‘Khana Khazana’ Moment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News