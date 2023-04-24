Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who grabbed headlines for speaking her mind and being headstrong has now landed herself in a rather strange controversy which seems like a personal feud gone public as her ex-flatmate accused her of stealing, harassment and stalking.

In a series of long threads, a fashion stylist settled abroad, Ishita Reha Gupta accused Priyanka of not only stealing her clothes but even using her PR tactics to harass her online after the news got leaked.

Ishita also stated the fact that she is not sure who leaked the news of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stealing her clothes since she is not a person who would do that. But later when Ishita got trapped in attacks and fake IDs by her name she decided to let it out and sort the matter once and for all. Scroll down to read the entire matter.

So in a now-deleted tweet, Ishita claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stole her clothes worth 30K Pounds. Her tweet read, “Obsessed lady with a psychotic PR team that can’t stop harassing others. Definition of toxic. Just to impress people, faked an entire personality. She thinks by trying to look like me and by dressing up like my clone she can turn into the person I am. Ha! Perhaps after a zillion reincarnations. Stole my clothes for over 30K pounds, I didn’t say anything.”

Ishita further called out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for stalking and copying her despite getting blocked. She wrote, “And kapde churaye toh hai isne but that’s b/w me and her na . I’m slamming her ye pata nahi who’s this iski dushmaan. I will not comment on her anymore. After blocking also if she stalks & copies me it’s her problem for being obsessed. Already bohot dushman hai iske lag raha hai.”

Ishita also claimed that all the articles doing the rounds on the internet about the Bigg Boss 16 star’s stealing controversy is either by her PR or some rival of hers. She went to write about her stolen clothes and the PR war saying, “Waise mang leti toh mei de deti automatically. Without asking just taking and running is stealing only. But this not a nice thing to do PR on. Khud lado isse and khud ke ladai pe PR karo. I’m not interested in associating with these type of peasants.”

Ishita even mentioned what piece of clothings Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stole. “Mere Gucci ke pants shirts jhoote Versace balenciaga Louis Vuitton. Sab gone. But it’s okay. I don’t care. I’ll get new ones. Waise bhi I don’t repeat clothes usually v frequently.”

Ishita blamed the Udariyaan actress for harassing her online and tweeted, “And you know what she did for attention ? She made twitter fan accounts naming them Ishita just like how KR made account naming it Aaryan ! Isse neech hadqat what can be? I’m ignoring kab se man . She deserves all this other dushman nikaloing dushmani on my name. Karma “

Ishita has filed a complaint against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for all the allegations we stated above. You can read some of her tweets below.

Actually I changed my mind. Let the article be. All the info is accurate.

Hum hatwane wale the but my team sent this so let the “celebrity” deal with the consequences of paloing dushmans that wanna use me as a scape goat to get back at her. 🤣

I have photos of her and her ex pic.twitter.com/g5JGNm51XV — ISHITA (@ishitarehagupta) April 21, 2023

Priyanka grabbed headlines for her love-hate relationship with Udaariyaan co-actor Ankit Gupta in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress was reprimanded quite a few times by the host Salman Khan for her convenient opinions.

