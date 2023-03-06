Basking in the success of her career, Deepika Padukone is on a roll and how! After enjoying massive success with her last release Pathaan, where she’s paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she’s now announced as the presenter at the prestigious Oscars. While her fans can’t stop drooling over the same, she recently made a fashion splash at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Recently, DP made a dazzling appearance at the Mumbai airport, where she was seen wearing a leather jacket. The diva arrived in Paris for Fashion Week, and she oh boy, she looked gorgeous! For the unversed, she is the first Indian to be appointed as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week ’23 for designer Nicolas Ghesquière show, Deepika Padukone opted for an all-black look, which included a black leather jacket and lacy bottom paired with knee-length boots. She rounded off her all-black look with a black stylish bag. While the actress ditched accessories, she decided to go heavy with eye makeup and light lip shade. Deepika dazzles as she opts for smokey eye shadow and nude lips while letting her crisp wavy hair down.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a sizzling hot photo while showing off her goth-inspired look. Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Louis Vuitton also shared Deepika Padukone’s video on their official Insta page. That apart, Deepika’s one of the biggest fan pages also shared a couple of photos from the event, and the actress looks stunning as ever. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABIC FAN PAGE (@deepikapadukone_arabfc)

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of projects on the work front. The diva is all set to team up with her Pathaan director once again for Fighter, where she’s paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly, the actress is expected for a short appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. She also has Project K with Prabhas in the pipeline. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles.

Coming back to her Paris Fashion Week ’23 look, how much would you rate her look on a scale of 1-10? Do let us know.

For more such interesting fashion pieces, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Malaika Arora Raises The Temperature With A Sultry Cle*vage Peep Hole Figure-Hugging Dress Looking Like A True Diva!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News