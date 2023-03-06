Malaika Arora makes the headline for mainly two reasons nowadays – her relationship with Arjun Kapoor or her way too-hot-to-handle fashion. Today, Malla – as she’s called by those close to her- is in the news for the second, her style.

The 49-year-old (can you believe that!) model actress is one of the hottest females in Bollywood, and she loves flaunting her curves and assets whenever she can. And just a couple of hours ago, she took to Instagram and shared several photos from a recent shoot with her 17.4 million followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Malaika Arora shared six pictures from a photoshoot wherein she looked drop-dead gorgeous and s*xy in a black David Koma dress. The outfit –featuring silver work around the edges of the neckline consisted of a sultry peep-hole that showed off her cle*vage and a figure-hugging design that ended at her feet.

Seeming to be a shoot to promote Ahikoza bags, Malaika Arora was seen posing with two of their products – Amina Camel Minaudiere hand clutch/top handle (worth $400) and a metallic silver clutch. Opting for no accessories, the actress and her team let the silver stone work of the dress be in the limelight.

For her hair, Malla opted for her dyed hair to be tied in a loose and simple ponytail. As for the makeup, the actress looked glammed up to the nines with heavy eye makeup – including a dark smoky eye-do with winged eyeliner, kohl and mascara, blush and a rosy-brown cream lip shade. She also added some highlights shedding light on some of her best features.

Check out Malaika Arora’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Rate it and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Refused To Interact With Arjun Kapoor After Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan’s Divorce, Gave These Strict Instructions To Award Show Hosts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News