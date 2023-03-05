Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the most followed and talked about ‘IT couple’ of Bollywood. With an Instagram following of 17.4 million and 14.7 million respectively, the actors are pretty active on the platform and share adorable pictures today that are #CoupleGoals. But they aren’t always happy in front of the cameras.

Last night, the lovebirds were snapped while travelling in Mumbai and weren’t keen on being photographed by the paps present at the location. While Malaika slayed in a mustard-coloured collared shirt dress, Arjun opted for a casual look by donning black pants and a long-sleeved brown t-shirt. In the less-than-a-minute-long video, Ms Arora can be seen giving the media a side eye as Kapoor clearly covers his face from being photographed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While their discomfort can be clearly visible in a video shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s fans took to the comments to ask for the stars to be given privacy. Scroll below to know some of the things they had to say and watch the video.

Commenting on Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora not looking happy to be photographed, one netizen commented, “They don’t want to be photographed please don’t do it!” Another – commenting on the actors not getting the privacy they need, wrote, “they are tired, you should understand. not everything has to be covered, right? A third commented, “Pyar hi to krte hai.koi paap to nahi. to muh chhupana kyu?” A fourth added, “Maybe he’s not looking good or not ready for the pictures. It’s okay why everyone in the comment section are no lifer as the paparazzi are. Leave them alone”

One user- slamming the couple for not acknowledging the media present, added “Media ko bulayene fir aise act karenge jaise kuch ptaa nhi hai 😑 😒 overacting” Commenting on the same video, another netizen added, “Mallo janbujhkar show off krti h ki mai Arjun ke sath hu Sako dikhana chahti h or wo ku muh chhupata h ye samjh nahi ata wo batana chahti h wo chhipana kya matlab h” Some more comments on this video read, “Jhagda hogya kya apas mein” “Fimu cy to xiada yaha acting ar raha h bro” “Malaika must have fought for him taking pictures with Urffi😂😂😂” and more.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What do you think of this behaviour by Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora? Do you think the media has invaded their privacy? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About Jab We Met, Calls It His ‘DDLJ’ & Shares No One Other Than Kareena Kapoor Khan Can Be ‘Geet’ Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News