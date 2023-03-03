Actor Arjun Kapoor joined his ladylove Malaika Arora for her mother Joyce Arora for her 70th birthday. The couple has been going strong for a long time now and do not shy away from PDA.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, others who were seen at the celebration were Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from Joyce’s cake-cutting ceremony which also had Arjun Kapoor joining the family in the frame.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday Aunty Joyce.”

The picture shows Joyce standing between Amrita and Malaika as they read from a book. Arjun Kapoor can be seen standing besides Malaika.

Last year, Malaika Arora made her OTT debut with a reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’. Arjun was recently seen in the film ‘Kuttey’. He will next be seen in ‘The Ladykiller’.

