Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood right now. He often makes headlines for his romance with girlfriend Malaika Arora and fans especially adore their social media PDA. The duo never misses an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans across the globe and make our heart skip a beat everytime they appear in public. Today we bring you a throwback to the time when Salman Khan intentionally ignored the actor at an awards ceremony after his alleged relationship rumours with Malaika Arora surfaced. For those of you who don’t know, Malaika happens to be the superstar’s ex sister-in-law and was married to his elder brother and actor Arbaaz Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Arjun and Malaika have now however made their relationship official and often share stories and posts about each other on their social media handles. Their fans are now desperately waiting for the couple to tie the knot and we are too!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, in 2017 Salman Khan intentionally ignored actor Arjun Kapoor at an awards ceremony after he was allegedly blamed for his brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s split back in the day, as reported by India Forums.

Reportedly Salman Khan reached the venue and the first thing that he did was to ask about Arjun Kapoor’s performance and strictly instructed the event team that he doesn’t want to be there when the Gunday actor performs. In fact, he also told the team to not call him on the stage after or before Kapoor’s performance on the stage.

The Bharat actor left the venue before Arjun’s performance and was widely reported by the media back in the day.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan intentionally avoiding Arjun Kapoor after he was reportedly blamed for Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s split? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Left With No Words As Karan Johar Asks If She & Arjun Kapoor Have Ever Experimented In Bedroom: “Do You Like To Shake It Up With Arjun?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News