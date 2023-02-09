Sushmita Sen had left us mind blown with her impeccable performance in crime-thriller Aarya. It’s going to be almost 3 decades that she’s been a part of showbiz but it all began with her Miss India victory in 1994. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also participated in the beauty pageant but lost the title to her contemporary. Scroll below for how the winning lady reacted to comparisons between them.

Both Sushmita and Aishwarya have had an impressive career graph. While Sen began her journey in Bollywood with Dastak, she went on to be a part of some successful projects like Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? amongst many others. On the other hand, Rai was director’s first choice for a very long time, having films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Taal, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and others. Her career slowed down slowly after she married Abhishek Bachchan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During Koffee With Karan in 2005, Sushmita Sen was asked whether she feels she deserved to win Miss India back in 1994 and about comparison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reacting to the same, she said, “I don’t compare myself to Aishwarya’s performance. I think she was fabulous on stage. I do believe in two things: One, that night, I was the best and that’s why I deserved to win, not because I was better than someone else. It is only because I was at my best.”

Sushmita Sen added, “And the other, I think I was luckier than everyone else that night. My shooting star went right over my head and that’s an important thing at times when you are competing for anything. It’s not just your hard work because this 20-30 other girls who put in equal or more amount of hard work. It is also that dash of luck I had that night”

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in third season of Aarya.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Performing Breathtaking Action Without Stuntman’s Help In The Latest Ad Breaks The Internet, Netizens React “He’s Now The Biggest Action Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News