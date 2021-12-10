Aarya Season 2 Review: Star Rating:3.0 out of 5.0 stars3.0

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Virti Vaghani, Vikas Kumar, Viren Vazirani, Maya Sarao, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Chandrachur Singh & ensemble.

Creator: Ram Madhvani

Director: Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma.

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: Around 50 minutes each episode.

Aarya Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

Season 1 of the popular show ended on the point where Aarya was running away from the muck she was forced into. Season 2 takes a short leap and begins while she has camouflaged in the new surrounding. But the ghost from the past never lets her live peacefully and she is pulled back to the same muck. She returns and her foes get activated. How is Aarya going to save her family while no one is on her side? Get on board.

Aarya Season 2 Review: What Works:

In my 15-minute conversation with filmmaker Ram Madhvani during his last flick Dhamaka, one thing I observed is his obsession with Francis Ford Coppola and the filmmaker’s cinematic language. The Godfather is fuelled by a single line that says, ‘Crime runs in the family’. In Aarya, Madhavani builds the foundation with a similar thought. A father kills his son calling it a sacrifice to save his ‘legacy’. These are groups of syndicates doing all illegal businesses as if they are 9 to 5 jobs. It’s their normal.

But one bad bone and the same normalcy becomes the deadliest reality to be in. Pushed in this reality is Aarya. A mother of 3 who is without a choice made to take up a job she had been running away from all her life. Aarya is protecting her family values in a set-up where people have the most fickle morals. But what exactly is her family? The father who killed her husband? The brother who wants her dead? Or the children who are on the verge of breaking due to everything happening around? She explores everything and more.

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (replacing Sandeep Shrivastava) and Anu Singh Choudhary, Aarya is more aware of its audience this time. The makers know they have marinated their viewers enough in this universe to directly begin season 2 without wasting any time. The season opens up to a pivotal court hearing and Aarya is brought back to the centre.

The show is from the perspective of a woman who was disinterested and clueless about the game she was forced to play. So the screenplay was always a journey leading to a twist leaving the audience shocked by the end. But Aarya is now clever and she knows the trick, and the audience has evolved with her too. Acknowledging the fact the writing take a shift. The conclusion is revealed first and the journey to it is suspense. ‘How she did it?’ Is a question more important than ‘What happened?’

Since the season 1, the show has used television dramatics and most of the time to their profit. While it is on the verge of becoming a soap opera, the writers make sure they add more subtle narratives. Khan played by Vikas Kumar becomes a pivotal part. He is a police officer who is in love with a man. People only have sh*t to offer him and insult his s*xuality. But the two men never allow the negativity to enter their guard. They are just a couple discussing their wedding outfits. Such a beautiful, subtle and needed narrative.

Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma in their direction go deeper into the emotions of their lead characters this time. There’s longing, revenge and regret all around and they capture it. Sudip Sengupta’s camera follows these people like someone’s stalking them.

Vishal Khurana’s music is definitely a high point. A track by the end titled Khele Masaane Mein Hori Digambar is a treat. Please release an audio format of it soon.

Aarya Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

The Hindi film industry and especially the filmmakers of her time must apologise to Sushmita Sen for not even exploring the tip of the iceberg her talent is. Calm composed and immaculate in season 1, 2 sees a messy Aarya with a, not in place hairdo and a more confused wardrobe. Probably running around has made her change some things about herself. Sushmita Sen uses her presence to play the part. She is afraid when the season opens up but slowly starts roaring as it progresses.

The actor shines as soon as she begins roaring. Of course, emotional scenes are a department we need to work more on, but they are still touching. Another highlight is the bond between Aarya and her son Veer played by Viren Vazirani. He is now grown enough to help his mom hide proofs and save her. A hint to ‘Crime runs in the family’? At one point Aarya uses Arial yoga in an unexpected situation to vent out her anger and knock someone down. What an idea!

Vikas Kumar as officer Khan gets a meatier character to play this time. Having the stress of solving a case he has been at for a long time now, to keeping his relationship with Ajay alive, he has a lot of baggage. There’s never a ‘look he’s gay so we are giving him the special treatment’ and that’s the best part. There are always more things silent than he actually says. The actor impresses.

Rest all from Sikandar Kher’s Daulat to Zorawar played by Jatin Kriplani do their jobs right and strengthen the supporting cast just like the first season.

Aarya Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

While I said TV dramatics are used to their profit, there is also a drawback to them. If you expect me to believe that a public prosecutor is allowed to interrogate and torture an alleged criminal in the presence of the real cops, it’s too much to ask for.

What is also too much to ask for is investing in Aaru’s character journey. Everything around here seems like we have seen ut somewhere. You have seen a similar trajectory and watching it again does not have you on board. Also, why is there a sudden change in Sampat’s heart? Yes, I remember he kidnapped her and what followed. But that isn’t a proper justification.

The show falls in a pit from episode 6 to mid way 7 and only rises when Sushmita begins to roar again. The Russians keep making demands and literally never stop. It seems like forcefully stretched in the end.

Geetanjali Kulkarni is an amazing actor, and she does get an interesting part to play. But sadly not enough screentime to make a mark.

Aarya Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Aarya 2 should be given a chance because it isn’t a snooze fest. Cross the bit of loopholes and you are good to go. There is a Sushmita Sen dancing with a fulfilling smile in the end away from all the worries. It looks liberating and that’s all that matters.

