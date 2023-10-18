Veteran actress Ila Arun, who will be seen as Nalini in the upcoming crime thriller drama ‘Aarya 3′, recently opened up about her character and shared the nuances that helped her understand and shape her role.

Sushmita Sen plays the character of Aarya Sareen in the show. The character is a powerful woman on a mission to protect her family, and in the upcoming season she is up against another strong woman just like herself – wounded but not pulled down, someone who kills with grace. This character will be played by Ila Arun.

Talking about her ‘Aarya 3‘ character, Ila said, “My character is shaped by her past. Nalini is a woman, like the Devi’s nine facets who evolves through the incidents in her life. These experiences make her resilient, but when mixed with selfishness, she can become blinded or conscious of it. ”

Ila Arun continued, “Neither path is wrong, but when a woman left with no choice holds ambitions and something to protect, these paths collide.” The ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ fame actress further stated, “This is when the rebel emerges, and it’s the story of both my character and Aarya’s character. Our characters have faced a lot in our lives.”

In ‘Aarya 3’, Sushmita Sen’s character has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side. Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who, after being preoccupied in the second season, is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire. As Aarya gets cornered, she goes for the kill with impunity as she has Daulat (played by Sikandar Kher) by her side.

The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3. The show stars Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The crime-thriller drama is adapted from the Dutch drama Penoza.

