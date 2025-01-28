If you’re a fan of unlocking new mysteries, experiencing the rush of adrenaline, and enjoying the thrill of being on the edge of your seat, Indian web series have much to offer! Over the past few years, India has witnessed a boom in thriller-based OTT content. These shows blend gripping narratives, intense performances, and jaw-dropping plot twists to keep you hooked until the end. Whether you love psychological thrillers, crime dramas, or action-packed suspense, Indian web shows have the ideal recipe to match every thriller fan’s palate.

To improve your watching experience and unlock content from different countries and streaming platforms, try using a VPN free trial. This will bypass regional restrictions, ensuring you never miss out on a thrilling new series.

1. Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

Mirzapur is a must-watch if you’re into dark, gritty thrillers with lots of action and an unforgettable cast. The series is set in the lawless town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, where power struggles, violence, and crime reign. Packed with thrill, tension, and a raw storyline, the show explores the rise and fall of mafia families, the dirty politics of crime, and the emotional toll of vengeance. The story begins with Akhandanand Tripathi, a millionaire carpet exporter who reigns the criminal world of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is a power-hungry heir who can go to any lengths to inherit his father’s infamous legacy. The plot intensifies when Munna crosses paths with lawyer Ramakant Pandit and his sons Guddu and Bablu at a wedding procession.

The meeting transcends into a game of ambition, power, and greed that unleashes chaos in the lawless city. Mirzapur’s ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Vikrant Massey, among others. The first and second seasons of Mirzpur were released simultaneously in 2018 and 2020. The third season hit Prime Video on July 5, 2024. A film adaptation of the show is scheduled for 2026.

2. The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

The Family Man, starring acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, is the perfect combination of action, drama, and thrill. This series follows Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer in a covert special task force. The story explores Srikant’s journey as he juggles the pressure of his demanding job and his responsibilities as a husband and father. Srikant’s life takes a chaotic turn as he faces deadly threats and international conspiracies.

The Family Man combines intense thriller elements with humor and relatable family dynamics, creating a highly engaging narrative. With its brilliant performances, especially by Bajpayee, this show is a must-watch for anyone craving high-stakes suspense. Following two successful seasons, The Family Man has already completed filming for its third season. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Gyaarah Gyaarah (ZEE5)

If you’re a fan of thrillers with a dash of fantasy, then Gyaarah Gyaarah would be your ultimate go-to show! Adapted from the Korean drama Signal, the series stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The plot revolves around inter-connected investigations set across three timelines: 1990, 2001, and 2016. Police inspector Yug Arya and cop Shaurya Anthwal are caught on separate missions to solve different cases in their respective timelines. However, things become complicated when Yug (in 2016) receives a mysterious transmission from Shaurya in 1990, 1998, and 2001 through an old walkie-talkie.

The different timelines get linked only for a minute at exactly 11:11 PM. Yug and Shaurya eventually connect across timelines to solve the cases. In the process, the duo uncovers long-buried secrets through the magical radio that connects the past and the future. With gripping storylines, strong characters, and a sense of mysticism, Gyaarah Gyaarah presents the ideal blend of science and suspense. The show can be streamed on ZEE5.

4. Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

Paatal Lok is another treat for crime-thriller fans presented by Prime Video. The story is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins and revolves around Hathiram Chowdhary, a cynical cop tasked with investigating a high-profile case. The show’s first season premiered in 2020 and traced Hathiram’s journey as he worked through the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. It also showcased the dark realms of the underworld and offered a nail-biting account of their actions.

The second season, released on January 17, 2025, is set against political turmoil in Nagaland. Paatal Lok features a stellar cast, with Jaideep Ahlawat playing Hathiram Chowdhary, Gul Panag portraying his wife, and Ishwak Singh essaying Imran, Hathiram’s junior. Stree star Abhishek Banerjee played the antagonist in the first season. Meanwhile, Ahlawat, Panag, and Singh were joined by Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Prashant Tamang in the second season.

5. Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Considered to be one of the best Indian police procedural dramas, Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The first season deals with the incident, investigation, and aftermath of Delhi’s gruesome and tragic 2012 Nirbhaya case, while the second focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang and their crimes.

Delhi Crime earned immense critical appreciation and became the first Indian series to receive the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. The show has been renewed for a third season and if reports are to be believed, Huma Qureshi has joined Shah and Dugal for the latest installment. The first two seasons of Delhi Crime are available on Netflix.

6. Aarya (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aarya is another fan-favorite Indian crime-thriller series starring renowned actress Sushmita Sen in the lead role. The show revolves around Aarya Sareen, a recently widowed, caring mother and an independent woman who leaves no stone unturned to protect her family and avenge her husband’s death while navigating the unforgiving mafia world. Aarya is initially presented as a loving wife to Tej Sareen, a pharma baron.

She is unaware of her husband’s role in an illegal business at first but comes face-to-face with harsh realities after Tej is mysteriously killed. Following Tej’s death, Aarya and her three children face numerous challenges until the former is compelled to join the mafia gang. However, things get more complicated with each passing episode as Aarya transforms into a mafia queen while balancing her role as a mother. All three seasons of the show are available to watch on Disney+ Hostar.

From the dark alleys of crime to the minds of disturbed characters, the Indian thriller web shows have something for everyone who loves a good mystery! These shows will take you on wild rides full of twists, turns, and edge-of-your-seat moments. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to binge-watch these thrilling series that will keep you hooked until the very last episode.

For more such recommendations, check out What To Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend (Jan 24-26): The Night Agent S2, Sky Force, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News