Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Aditya Chopra, is a historic all-time blockbuster. The theatrical action entertainer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) in the history of Hindi cinema and its action sequences are being unanimously praised for making Shah Rukh Khan starrer a never seen before spectacle that matches Hollywood standards!

It has now come to light that the bloody, brutal battle that Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) has with John Abraham (the anti-hero Jim) in Dubai was possible because the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down for the first time ever for any film in the world!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand reveals, “The toughest action to execute in Pathaan – one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!”

Siddharth Anand adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that – oh my god… that’s for my film!”

Sid further states, “I said I can’t believe it and this wouldn’t have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”

Must Read: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra With Whopping 13.3 Million Likes Surpass Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor As Their Wedding Photo Becomes Most Liked Indian Instagram Post Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News