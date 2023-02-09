Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra left us in awe with their hush-hush wedding. The couple smartly dodged all discussion and rumours around their marriage until it all came to life. While the pictures from D-Day are out, netizens can’t wait for glimpses from the other rituals like mehendi and haldi. But before it all, there’s time for celebrations as their latest post has turned the most liked Indian post on Instagram, even suprassing the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had shattered records of all previous Bollywood couples as their wedding pictures garnered 12.6 million likes on Instagram. But this humungous feat was surpassed by Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor who witnessed massive 13.19 million followers showing their love to the announcement post. All hail the queen and the king because Ki and Sid have become the new conquerors of the throne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding post has earned 13.3 million likes, which is a whole new feat achieved. As per a thread by Reddit, it has also become the highest liked Indian post on Instagram of all-time. Well, it will be safe to say that the Shershaah couple has won hearts in real life with their chemistry.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in presence of their close friends and family members on 7th February, 2023 in Jaisalmer. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla were amongst other celebrities who attend the intimate wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The couple is currently spending a few days at Sid’s Delhi residence. Last night witnessed their grand welcome by his family in true Punjabi style with dhol. They will reportedly go on their honeymoon next month.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ex-Flames Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Spotted Together, Rekindling Romance Rumours Fuel Up Just Before Valentine’s Day?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News