Sidharth Malhotra finally took his ‘dulhaniya’ Kiara Advani to his house in Delhi after a big fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer. They were spotted at Delhi airport and even distributed sweets to the paparazzi. But netizens feel the media crossed their limits when they ended up taking footage of his residence, where a grand welcome with dhol was witnessed. Scroll below for brutal reactions!

Kiara shelled major new-age bride vibes when she was seen at the Jaisalmer airport in a black velvet co-ord set. She complemented her attire with a stole across her shoulders. While many wanted to see her wear a traditional suit during the first spotting, their wish was fulfilled as she came out of the Delhi airport in a red traditional look. The newlyweds greeted the shutterbugs and even posed for them, before heading to their house in the capital city.

Videos are viral all over the internet which gives a view of Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi residence. It could be seen all decorated with fairy lights. Dhol was playing with full energy and Kiara Advani could be seen enjoying her ‘Punjabi’ style welcome. But netizens felt they deserved privacy rather than the media following them to their house.

A netizen took to the social media platform and wrote, “Stop stalking their home ? you guys got enough content now please respect some privacy?”

Another commented, “You guys are invading their privacy. Cheap media shame on you.”

“Stop invading their privacy,” another wrote.

A user mockingly slammed, “Ab kya suhagrat dikhaoge hume?”

Take a look at the viral video of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani below:

It is said that Sid and Kiara will be spending at few days in the capital city and will be heading for their honeymoon next month.

