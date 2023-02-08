Yesterday indeed marked an emotional day for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, their family members and of course, the fans. The couple fell in love on the sets of Shershaah and as they say, they made the “permanent booking” with their official union. But did you know, the bride and her family reportedly couldn’t hold back their tears during bidaai ceremony but that’s where our Punjabi munda stole hearts? Scroll below for more details.

As most know, Kiara is quite a family person and is very attached with her brother Mishaal. There were also rumours that he was planning to sing a special song during her sangeet ceremony. While all of that still remains under wraps, details from the bidaai ceremony are out and it is leaving us teary-eyed.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, after the pheras, the family members were preparing for bidaai rasam and got very emotional. Her mother Genevieve Advani and brother Mishaal Advani began to cry inconsolably. While Kiara Advani was trying to hold her tears for the longest time, she ultimately ended up breaking down looking at her close ones. This turned the entire vibe quite touching and Sidharth Malhotra jumped in and won hearts.

A source close to the development reveals, “Sidharth Malhotra was reassuring them not like a damaad but a ghar ka bada beta. Kiara’s family adore him and their bond could be seen. It was only after this that everyone gathered themselves up and got on with the bidaai rituals.”

Just not that, Sidharth was personally ensuring that all the guests were comfortable and having the best time during the wedding. “Right from members in his sasural to friends and family, Sid was taking care and paying personal attention to all arrangements like the perfect host,” added the report.

Well, Sidharth Malhotra has won our hearts too with his kind approach! Kiara Advani is one lucky woman.

