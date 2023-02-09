Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She enjoys a massive fanbase and her hardcore fans never leave a chance to shower love on her. Currently, she is hosting a chat show called ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’, and many big-wigs from the industry are expected to grace the show.

After Rakulpreet Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to be a part of the chat show. A couple of days back, Sana shared some pictures with the Farzi actor on her Instagram account, and now a video from their candid conversation is going viral. In the video, ex – Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz tells Shahid that she once spotted him coming out from YRF but she failed to recognize him or else she would have stopped him for a chit-chat session. To this, Shahid gave a hilarious response. Scroll below to read.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and shared a short clip of her talking to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and their cute conversation is the best thing you will find on the internet today. During the conversation, Shehnaaz said, “Pta hai aapko, Aap na ek baar Yash Raj ke office se aa rahe the toh mai wahan baithi thi aur apne goggles lagaye the toh ekdum se aap cross kiye toh mujhe pta nhi chala verna mai aapko pakkad leti… matlab rokti hi, hello karti.” To this, Shahid said, “Jo mujhe pakadta hai, mai bhi usey pakad leta hoon so keep that in mind.”

Shehnaaz Gill quickly reacted to his quirky reply and said, “I like it, I am sensitive. You don’t know me. I am very chill bro,” leaving actor Shahid Kapoor in splits. On the work front, Shahid is currently busy promoting his upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi, which is slated to release on February 10.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will release on 21 April 2023.

