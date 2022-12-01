Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame after her popular stint in Bigg Boss 13 is now grabbing the limelight every other day for all the right reasons. From gracing big events like Filmfare to starting her own chat show on her YouTube channel to debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz is all over the news. However, the diva is often seen as the bubbly and chirpy girl, and seldom shows emotion to the world. Now, in her latest episode of her chat show with Ayushmann Khuranna, she opened up about her emotional journey and broke down into tears. Scroll below to read more.

When Sana participated Bigg Boss, her onscreen and offscreen chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the reality show. After it ended, there were quite a few rumours about them allegedly dating as they never accepted or denied their relationship.

However, the two of them have featured in a few music video and their massive fanbase used to love their jodi. But it seemed like their happily ever after was too short to enjoy, and when last year Sidharth Shukla passed away, Shehnaaz Gill was devastated. Even after loosing a close and loving one, Shehnaaz rose from the ashes and built a career for her own.

Now, in the latest episode of her chat show on her YouTube channel with Ayushmann Khurrana when the actor praised Shehnaaz Gill saying, “You are very very courageous ki aap apne emotions khul ke bolte ho. Jo bolna chahte ho bol dete ho which is very very courageous.” To this, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she now refrains from showing any emotions.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Meri life mein bhi emotional moments aaye hain but main kabhi kisi kisi ko bataya nahi. Mujhe laga kyunki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai and all.” And then she bursts out in tears and asks herself “Why am I crying?”

Here’s the video:

Consoling Shehnaaz, Ayushmann Khuranna adviced her to show emotion in front of the people who care about you. He said, “Emotions dikhao. Apne dosto ke saamne, apne parivar ke saamne, apne parents ke saamne. Kyunki jo parwah karte hain unko emotion dikhao, jo parwah nahi karte unko emotion mat dikhao.”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

