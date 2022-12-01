Uorfi Javed is one celebrity who’s constantly in the limelight for mostly negative reasons. Hindustani Bhau and Sunil Pal had recently shamed the actress over her clothing style. Chetan Bhagat also made a lot of noise with his latest remark, and it was backed by Chahatt Khanna. The Splitsvilla X4 star has a message for all the haters and below if all you need to know!

Things escalated when Chahatt jumped into the whole controversy and backed the ‘distracting the youth’ remark made by Chetan Bhagat. Uorfi was quick to respond and shamed her over the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. She also claimed that both the aforementioned names were using her to seek publicity as they would get none otherwise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest Instagram video, Uorfi Javed could be seen standing with her back towards the camera. She goes completely topless, only wearing black and white pant. One can see hands imprinted on her b*tt. She points at a canvas which reads, “They mad. They still nameless.”

This message seems to be an indirect dig at Chahatt Khanna and Chetan Bhagat as Uorfi Javed earlier accused them of using her name to grab attention. “What’s written on the canvas?” was the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

This isn’t the first time that Uorfi Javed has given it back to Chahatt Khanna and Chetan Bhagat after the latest controversy. A day back, she also shared her look in a black cut-out dress and captioned it, “Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money , married men who ask women half their age for ‘company’ , who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me ! Meanwhile some disrespectful pictures of me ! Enjoy”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Contestant Leaves Amitabh Bachchan In Split With Her Funny Conversation & Parenting Style

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News