In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen engaging in a fight amid a task.

During the task, Nimrit and Shalin have an argument and Nimrit asks what is his issue.

Shalin says he has mental issues and Nimrit thinks it is directed at her indirectly as she has previously opened up about being in depression during the Bigg Boss 16 episode.

Nimrit gets angry and says how can Shalin make fun of her mental health and depression.

She shouts and yells at him. And as a consequence, Nimrit says Shalin Bhanot does not exist for her.

Meanwhile, while talking about Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen ranking housemates from 1 to 11 based on their involvement in the house in one of the episodes.

She puts Shiv Thakare in the first position, and then came Soundarya.

When Nimrit was about to choose the places, Archana Gautam commented: “Abhi ruko pehle panch tak toh unki mandali aayegi uske baad hum.” (We will come after the group of five.)

