Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed with the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Varsha Chopda and the way she takes care of her family. He also appreciated her hilarious conversation and how she looks after her child.

A tuition teacher from Maharashtra’s Chikhli took over the hotseat and talked about her family life, especially her son Vashisht and how she “invests” her time in his upbringing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by the word she used for nurturing her child. He said: “You used a very good word when you said ‘I invest my time with Vashisht’,” adding that “You will get interest later when you invest in him now.”

Later, the contestant told Amitabh Bachchan about how she and her mother-in-law bonded over ‘paani-puri’.

“Paani-puri is such a dish: whether we are sad or feel like we are at the top of the world, mummy and I go to eat paani-puri. Now that I am on the hotseat, the first thing I will do afterwards is to eat paani-puri with her. It is the best thing that we enjoy because paani-puri, sir if you notice, tastes exactly like your mood. If you are very happy, it will taste spicy and sweet and sour, if your mood is very sad then the paani puri tastes sweet and not that good!”

‘KBC 14′ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Bigg Boss: Shehnaaz Gill vs Himanshi Khurana, Gauahar Khan vs Tanishaa Mukerji, Tina Datta vs Sreejita De & More – Most Controversial Catfights!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News