Uunchai Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Bollywood’s one of most-loved directors Sooraj Barjatya returned to the movies to recreate the magic once again. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. However, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Nafisa Ali and others have seen the key roles. The film has been grabbing warm reactions and reviews from audiences and critics.

Apart from the audiences, the film is also being lauded by one and all from the industry and is also being applauded by netizens on social media.

As per the early trends flowing in, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani led saw a little growth on their first Tuesday. According to the latest media reports, Uunchai collected 1.50-2.50 crore* on the 5th day of its release. With new numbers, its total collection now stands at 13.54-14.2.54. The film made a total collection of 12.04 crore at the domestic box office in the first four days of its release.

Going by the day-wise collections, Uunchai saw growth with each passing day. The multi-starrer film opened at 1.81 crores while it earned 3.64 crores on the 2nd day of its release. It later collected 4.71 crores and 1.88 crores on the 3rd and 4th day, respectively.

Koimoi also watched, reviewed, and rated Uunchai with 3 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Agree with it or not, Sooraj Barjatya is a brand in Hindi cinema. His fan base is spread across age groups and the core ones now are all adults and crave his cinema. The wide appeal of his films on television is proof enough. Over the years, man has taken over our subconscious in a way that many of us talk about Hindi cinema by referring to his characters. Even our antakshari game rounds begin with a song from his movie. You know the influence he has on us. So when he decides to bring together 7 of the most prolific and veteran names from the industry together in a movie about friendships and family values, he is here to take you on a nostalgia trip.”

