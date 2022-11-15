Kriti Sanon’s name has become a synonym to being one of the most stylish actresses in B-town. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ which also stars Varun Dhawan and is giving us back to back style goals with her chic wardrobe choices. Earlier today, the actress was spotted at the airport wearing a body-hugging skirt-top that she paired with an oversized jacket and netizens are now trolling her for her top notch fashion game on social media while also dragging Amitabh Bachchan’s name in the comments. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kriti happens to be super popular on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. She often shares cute pictures and reels of herself on the photo-sharing platform and keeps her fans entertained. Now talking about her latest appearance, the actress donned a chic yet comfy look as her airport style diaries.

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a co-ord set featuring a body-hugging skirt and top that she styled with a denim oversized jacket and looked uber cool in the same. We’ve been loving her oversized wardrobe and would totally want to raid the jackets she’s wearing off late.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Kriti Sanon’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Wearing Amitabh bachchan’s jacket maybe 🤔”

Another user commented, “Baadshah se jacket liye ho kya ?

A third user commented, “Varun dhawan ke sath rehte rehte ye bhi overacting karne lagi hai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kriti Sanon for her latest airport spotting while also dragging Amitabh Bachchan in the comments section? Tell us in the comments below.

