Model actress Avneet Kaur is an online sensation and an influencer on the social media platform. Recently the actor got inked and did not leave it for a moment to flaunt it on her Instagram account.

Her fans showered her with some super fun comments, as she shows off her well-toned body and her new tattoos. She is always in the news for her fashion and sometimes it is a hit and sometimes a miss. She started her career at a very young age dating back to 2010 she came to the television industry as a participant in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.

Her recent post on the Instagram where she is wearing a white blouson top with the tattoo under the chest has garnered quite some compliments from the netizens. Here are a few reactions for you all to feast your eyes on.She captioned the photo, Verified

Jewellery tells a story without even a single word- A non-verbal communication of style.🤍 #newtattoo #jewelry #unalome #lotus #starsign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

The tattoo looks like an anklet or a bracelet, just like an ornament as mentioned by the actor. Tattoos are in fashion, especially among the young generation, and Avneet is a Gen-Z sensation. The comment section was filled with compliments for the actors’ new accessories, and here are a few of them for you to see,

“Babeee❤️❤️❤️”

“Available now 🙌😮😮🙌😮🙌”

“This is very very nice😍”

“Hоw am I tо you?❣️.”

“HYEEE😍 EAK TO AAP OR UPER SE APNI YE TATTOO 😂😂 KISI DIN MAAR HI DALENGAI 😝😝”

“Always A HOTSHOT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!”

“Faisu ki davani ❤️❤️”

“Oo nice 😍😍

“❤️❤️You are so cute and pretty😍”

She made her acting debut with Life Ok’s show Meri Maa. She is known for portraying the role of Charumati in Chandra Nandini and was last seen in the show Aladdin Naam To Suna Hi Hoga as Princess Yasmine.

