Looks like Kamaal R Khan is bored of roasting Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars. He now seems to be shifting his base to the Television industry and his first target is Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Avneet is quite a huge name in the Television world. She’s 21 years old but has already achieved a lot in life. She began her showbiz journey just at the age of 9 as she participated in Dance India Dance L’il Masters. Ever since, the beauty has been a part of many daily soaps and Bollywood films like Tiku Weds Sheru and Mardaani.

Despite all the hard work, it took only a tweet by Kamaal R Khan to shame her. “You can’t say anything about the choice of the public. This girl #AvneetKaur is having 33 Million followers on #Instagram! Aur Agar Aapne Isko Saamne Se real Main Dekh Liya, Toh Aap Chakkar Khakar Behosh Hokar Gir Padoge!” KRK mocked.

Just not that! In another tweet, KRK continued, “I mean to say, it’s not necessary that people like someone for the looks only. There are many more things, which make somebody a star.”

Along with the caption, Kamaal shared a video of Avneet Kaur looking all chic in a shirt dress. One could witness her oozing out luxe vibes as she complemented her attire with a Gucci belt and an LV scarf.

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK below:

I mean to say, it’s not necessary that people like someone for the looks only. There are many more things, which make somebody a star. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022

On the professional front, Avneet Kaur will be next seen in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is a Kangana Ranaut production and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the leading man.

