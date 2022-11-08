Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his controversial statements. He mocks Bollywood celebrities on the micro-blogging site Twitter every now and then and has now taken a dig at late actress Sridevi’s film ‘Mom’ while also targeting her husband and producer Boney Kapoor. Netizens on social media are now reacting to his tweet and brutally trolling him and asking him to check his facts about the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Boney’s latest release is ‘Mili’ which he has produced and stars his elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Taking a dig at the producer, KRK tweeted, “Boney kapoor said, Bollywood ppl can’t make good films, if they are not honest. And unfortunately today most of actors, directors are dishonest. Even though I do agree with him but my question- Boney Ji your last 3films #Tevar #MOM #Mili are flop, means you are also dishonest?”

Advertisement Boney kapoor said, Bollywood ppl can’t make good films, if they are not honest. And unfortunately today most of actors, directors are dishonest.

Even though I do agree with him but my question- Boney Ji your last 3films #Tevar #MOM #Mili are flop, means you are also dishonest? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022

In the following tweet about Boney Kapoor, KRK wrote, “Whatever Boney Kapoor said about Bollywood that is truth and he is one of them. Studios have made all filmmakers dishonest. Today everyone is busy looting studios in the name of filmmaking. All the staff members of all studios are dishonest with 0% knowledge about films.”

Whatever Boney kapoor said about Bollywood that is truth and he is one of them. Studios have made all film makers dishonest. Today everyone is busy in looting studios in the name of film making. All the staff members of all studios are dishonest with 0% knowledge about films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022

As soon as his tweets went viral on Twitter, netizens started slamming him and a user on the microblogging site wrote, “Mom movie was not a flop.. Its break even in India and It collected more than 100 crores in China.. check your facts.. Mili already recovered its budget from Satellite and OTT rights..”

Another user tweeted, “Mom was a hit,tevar was entertaining and Mili is a gud film.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Mom movie was not a flop.. Its break even in India and It collected more than 100 crores in China.. check your facts.. Mili already recovered its budget from Satellite and OTT rights.. — cottonandchilli (@cottonandchilli) November 8, 2022

Mom was a hit,tevat was entertaining and Mili is a gud film — sahil duhan (@sahilduhan) November 8, 2022

According to KRK – Dilwale, Raeez, Dear Zindagi was also Flop. So ignore him.. — Sahil Agrawall (@agsahillove) November 8, 2022

@kamaalrkhan mom was a superhit and the film also was excellent. — Varun R (@VarunSr78) November 8, 2022

MOM was superhit, with Sridevi as comeback. — reginald101 (@101reginald101) November 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on netizens slamming KRK for calling Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ a flop film? Tell us in the comments below.

