Can anyone ever predict Kamaal R Khan? That sounds next to impossible. He was recently apologizing to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for trolling them and spreading negativity around their films. Well, shortly after taking a U-turn on Pathaan, he’s now targeting Jawan over the plagiarism case filed against it. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Jawan is one of the three most anticipated projects of SRK. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Vijay Sethupathi amongst many others. Riddhi Dogra is the latest addition to the bandwagon and Deepika Padukone will also reportedly be seen in a cameo. The other two upcoming films are Pathaan and Dunki.

Recently, Tamil producer Manickam Narayan filed a complaint with the TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) claiming that Jawan is based on the film Perarasu. He claims that he owns the right to the 2006 film and Shah Rukh Khan starrer has the same story. The officials have reportedly agreed to carry out an investigation.

Reacting to it all, KRK took to his Twitter platform and wrote, “I said many times that it’s not Bollywood but it’s copywood. They can’t make an original film because They are only copy masters. Legal Case has been filed against #SRK’s film #Jawaan!”

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK below:

I said many times that it’s not Bollywood but it’s copywood. They can’t make an original film because They are only copy masters. Legal Case has been filed against #SRK’s film #Jawaan! pic.twitter.com/KRygM4imKy — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 7, 2022

Well, clearly it looks like Kamaal R Khan will never change, even if a million Shah Rukh Khan fans come together to bash him in the comments section.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be making his Bollywood comeback with Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leading roles.

