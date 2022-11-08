Saif Ali Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now. The actor is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and shares two kids with her named Taimur and Jeh. The actor was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and share two kids with her named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Earlier today, Saif was spotted with his elder son Ibrahim and their video is going viral on social media where netizens are calling them ‘Real Hamshakal’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This is not the first time that Ibrahim is called the carbon copy of his father. In the past also, whenever the two are spotted together, netizens always comment on their uncanny resemblance and well, we would totally agree with this. The same uncanny resemblance is what Sara shares with her mother Amrita and often called sisters on social media by fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the latest spotting, both Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together. Both father-son duo were dressed in casuals and looked dapper as ever in it. What really surprised us was Ibrahim’s beard-look which is the first time that we’ve seen him in this rugged avatar.

Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram and shared the video of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user commented, “The real Hamshakals.” Another user commented, “Old saif vs young saif in a single frame. 🤟” A third user commented, “Carbon copy of his dad 🔥” A fourth user commented, “Chota bhai lag raha saif ka😂”.

What are your thoughts on netizens calling Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘the real Hamshakals’? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: KRK’s Trolling Gets Trolled By Netizens, Calling Sridevi’s Mom Flop Costs Him Getting Slammed As One Says “Check Your Facts…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram