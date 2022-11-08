Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry right now. There isn’t a single time that she steps out in public and not makes headlines with her top-notch fashion affair. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted donning a figure-hugging bright yellow coloured halter neck dress which came with a plunging neckline as she flaunts her hourglass figure in the same and is now getting trolled by netizens on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nora enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. We love her content on the photo-sharing platform and she often shares quirky and fun reels of herself entertaining her fam-jam.

Earlier today, Nora Fatehi was spotted wearing a bright yellow coloured halter-neck dress looking like a ray of sunshine. The dress came with pearl work all over it and perfectly complemented her hourglass figure in the same.

As usual, the actress looked her stylish best and went with minimalistic makeup to finish off the look with bright matching eyeshadow on the eyes. Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s video below:

Reacting to Nora Fatehi’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Dekh rhe ho vinod paise ka jaadu.” Another user commented, “Yeh hamesha ek hi terah fitting waalein gown pehnti hei..bas gown ka color change ho jaata hai..hairstyle bhi same karti hai.” A third user commented, “Noora fatehi billi jaise wahi chalti hai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Nora Fatehi’s latest fashionable look on social media? Tell us in the space below.

