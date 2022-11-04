Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the reviews of her recently released film Mili. Apart from her successful professional achievements, she often leads the headlines for her sartorial choices. Recently she was papped in a blue satin thigh-high slit dress and faced a little wardrobe malfunction but she handled it well. This is not the first time when she was seen wearing a bold outfit. Scroll below to check out her look!

Janhvi knows her fashion game and whatever she wears becomes a trend. She knows how to carry herself be it in a salwar suit, a saree or a bold outfit or a corset dress. From red carpet looks to promotional event attire, Janhvi picks her outfits accordingly and puts her best fashion foot forward.

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city wearing a blue full-sleeved thigh-high slit satin dress with cut-out detailing while promoting her recently released film Mili. Her outfit featured big safety pins. She completed her look with soft brown smokey eyes, defined brows, dewy blushed cheeks, and brown lip shade. Janhvi accessorised her look with a pair of statement golden ear hoops and golden heels. She kept her hair open.

As soon as the paparazzi page Viral Bhayani shared the video on their official Instagram handle, netizens started to pour their opinions on it. Everybody compared the actress with social media sensation Uorfi Javed who once wore a safety-pin attached outfit. One wrote, “Urfi ki hwa lg gyi,. Ye bhi pin pr AA gyi, blade or fir wire……. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” Another one penned, “Arre mam pin andar rehta h aise bahar nhi.” One of the comments can be read as, “I think jhanvi kapoor took some tips from urfi javed for putting the safety pins”, while another one commented, “Mehangi urfi Javed.” A few even trolled her by comparing her with Nora Fatehi.

On the other hand, in the video, Janhvi Kapoor even faced a little wardrobe malfunction as well. In the clip, Janhvi’s underwear liner was quite visible over her dress. However, the Good Luck Jerry actress tackled the situation pretty well.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. What are your thoughts about Janhvi getting trolled for her look? Let us know in the comments!

