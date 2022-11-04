After a lot of anticipation, finally, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot was released at the theatres a few hours ago. The movie is a horror-comedy that promises to tickle your bones and also give you some jump-scares. However, as per reports, within a few hours of its release, the movie has been leaked online on pirated sites. Read below to find out!

Phone Bhoot clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili but as soon as the horror-comedy was released, audiences shared their mixed reviews on social media platforms. While a few laughed and rolled over at the ticklish comic timings of the actors, a few people didn’t like the film at all.

Now coming back to getting pirated. This isn’t the first time that a movie got pirated within a few hours of its release. However, it is definitely a major setback for the film as it affects its box office numbers. As per reported by Times Now Hindi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot full movie got leaked and is now available to download on some notorious pirated sites like Tamilrockerz, Telegram, and others. Well, till now, there has been no update from the makers or the actors of the movie.

Within a few hours of its release, the film made its way to online sites, and it’s not a good sign for a movie. Earlier, big-budget movies like Radhe, Sultan, Udta Punjab, Paa were also leaked on pirated sites and it had affected its box office collection. Will Bollywood’s history repeat itself with the Katrina Kaif-led movie Phone Bhoot? Well, that only time will tell.

Here are a few audience reactions after watching Phone Bhoot. Check out below:

Finished the first half of #PhoneBhoot and the audience is on the floor. 😂😂😭😭😭 This movie is crazy mad. The pop culture references, Katrina's slice ad reference and many such crazy moments made everyone scream. 😂😂 Interval pe the audience went crazy !!! — Satts (@satyheree) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot is fun to watch with solid comedy. #KatrinaKaif is looking the best#IshaanKhatter and @SiddyChats are great together they have best comic timing ever! So fun to watch all of them they are stealing the show 🔥🔥 Do not miss. #PhoneBhootReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhootReview

Interval:-

The concept is definitely refreshing and unique when compared to other Bollywood movies.

The set pieces are amazing, editing is good & costume design is above average as well, but this is a horror comedy & they are funny when they are not trying — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat(TheSuperheroPro) (@TheSuperheroPro) November 4, 2022

What are your thoughts about Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s movie Phone Bhoot’s future behold? Will it be saved from the piracy bug? Let us know in the comments!

